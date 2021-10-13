“protective measures” under study, according to Attal

“If these increases continue, we will take the necessary measures,” said the government spokesperson at the microphone of BFM this morning.

The government is studying “protective measures“For the French if fuel prices were to continue to rise”in the time“, Announced Wednesday its spokesperson Gabriel Attal.

“There are several possible avenues: there is the issue of lowering taxes, we are not there today; there may be a question of specific help“, Detailed the Secretary of State on BFM and RMC, while specifying that”the decision is not made“. “Before making a decision, you have to look at what is most effective in helping the French who need it most.“, he added.

“As long as these increases continue and the estimates that are made indicate that they should continue over time, obviously we would consider protective measures, as we did on gas, as we did on electricity“, He explained. “If these increases continue, we will take the necessary measures», He insisted.





While “very strong demand“Should according to experts” start to decrease again from the end of the 1er quarter, at 1er semester, the question is how do we help the French to get through ”the current moment, analyzed Gabriel Attal.

The fuel argument

Six months before the presidential election, purchasing power is establishing itself as one of the flagship themes of the campaign, while energy prices are soaring in Europe.

Marine Le Pen, candidate of the RN at the Elysee, proposed to lower the VAT on gasoline, gas and electricity to 5.5% instead of 20%, to provide French households with a “purchasing power shock“.

In the ranks of the candidates of the left, Jean-Luc Mélenchon (LFI) advocates a blocking of energy prices, Anne Hidalgo (PS) a reduction in the fuel tax and Arnaud Montebourg (ex-PS) a reduction of 5.5% VAT on energy.