PSG corrects Kharkiv in the Women’s Champions League

A week after their sluggish victory in Iceland (2-0) against Breidablik, PSG received Kharkiv for their first European match of the season at home. The team coached by Didier Ollé-Nicolle showed a whole new face and won this second match with great authority and seriousness (5-0) thanks in particular to a hat-trick from Canadian striker Jordyn Huitema, his first under the Parisian jersey.
Holder at the forefront in place of Marie-Antoinette Katoto replacing at the kickoff, Huitema validated the choice of Ollé-Nicolle who had turned his line of attack by starting Diani, suspended during the brilliant victory against Guingamp ( 6-0), alongside Huitema and Ramona Bachmann.
The Parisiennes needed 25 minutes to score their first goal. Launched in depth by Sakina Karchaoui, Huitema dismissed Aleksanyan with a shoulder kick before deceiving Gamze Yaman, the goalkeeper with a strike at the near post (25th, 1-0). Seven minutes later, the Canadian signed an opportunistic brace by taking the ball back with her head that had just hit the crossbar following a shot from Bachmann (32nd, 2-0).
Huitema, a hat-trick and a post
The third goal came after an excellent job from Diani who crossed for Huitema who only had to push the ball into the net (42nd). She could even have afforded a quadruplet but her head, on a cross from Lawrence, missed the goal of Gamze Yaman (52nd). The fourth goal finally came from a corner from Sara Däbritz cut with a header at the near post by Paulina Dudek (59th, 4-0) before Huitema, decidedly untenable, found the left post of the Kharkiv goalkeeper (81st). . Léa Khelifi, entered in place of Däbritz in the 65th minute and already scorer in Breidablik, was responsible for scoring the fifth and last goal of the evening (88th).
While waiting for the match between Real Madrid and Breidablik (kick-off at 9 p.m.), the Parisiennes settle alone at the top of group B. They will return to the Champions League next month with the double confrontation against Real Madrid, September 9 (9 p.m.), at the Parc des Princes, then a week later in Spain.