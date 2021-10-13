PSG corrects Kharkiv in the Women’s Champions League

Huitema, a hat-trick and a post

The third goal came after an excellent job from Diani who crossed for Huitema who only had to push the ball into the net (42nd). She could even have afforded a quadruplet but her head, on a cross from Lawrence, missed the goal of Gamze Yaman (52nd). The fourth goal finally came from a corner from Sara Däbritz cut with a header at the near post by Paulina Dudek (59th, 4-0) before Huitema, decidedly untenable, found the left post of the Kharkiv goalkeeper (81st). . Léa Khelifi, entered in place of Däbritz in the 65th minute and already scorer in Breidablik, was responsible for scoring the fifth and last goal of the evening (88th).