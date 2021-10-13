PSG: Leonardo has already found Wijnaldum’s replacement

To forget the Gini Wijnaldum flop, PSG would closely monitor the situation of young Nicolo Barella (24).

Pointed out for his poor start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain, Georginio Wijnaldum could leave the capital faster than expected. In any case, the club’s sporting director, Leonardo, is already getting down to work to find him a world-class replacement. On the list we find unsurprisingly Paul Pogba, who was already on the shelves of PSG last summer. But the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the last hours of the transfer window has completely turned the tide and the French no longer intends to leave Manchester United.

As a backup plan, PSG would think in particular of the Italian Nicolo Barella. Winner of the Euro this summer with Squadra Azzura, the indoor environment is the dream of all the biggest clubs in Europe. The Serie A champion has also wanted to extend the contract of his nugget – which expires in 2024 – but the latter claims at least 6 million euros in annual salary. An amount far too high for Inter Milan, which is going through an unprecedented crisis. What attracts the attention of PSG, who have already started negotiations with the player’s entourage to believe the Corriere dello Sport. To be continued …



