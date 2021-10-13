PSG – PSG football: Thiago Silva ready to cry with Neymar

For several days, criticism has been flowing about Neymar, in poor shape on the ground and whose actions and actions outside are scrutinized.

Earlier this week, a Brazilian commentator insulted Neymar as “an idiot” because the Paris Saint-Germain star broke the rules of distancing to take a maskless photo with a child chanting his name. Constantly under fire from critics, the No. 10 PSG seems tired of the situation and is seriously considering taking a step back with football after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Fortunately, Neymar can count on the support of certain relatives. This is particularly the case of Thiago Silva. Two days after his noticed tweet, the former Paris Saint-Germain captain publicly supported Neymar at a press conference.

Thiago Silva and the critics on Neymar: “I knew that. Especially after the 2014 World Cup. It was said that I was a mourner, weak, very weak psychologically. It affects you because you know you’re not like that. I hope he won’t lose his joy. “

– 𝗡𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝘉𝘰𝘢𝘴 (@nicolas_vilas) October 13, 2021

“It’s a very difficult situation. We know that we are under pressure from all sides but, there, it is a different pressure, it seems directed, personal. You seem to forget what he did on the field to focus on other things that are not interesting. Regardless of the player, I think we need to be a little calmer in analyzing the situation. Neymar knows he is not playing Neymar, he has this self-criticism. But we don’t criticize him based on what he does on the pitch, but outside of it. There is a very high demand for things that have nothing to do with it. I experienced similar times here, especially after the 2014 World Cup. I was called crybaby, weak, very weak psychologically. It’s something that hurts you even though you know you aren’t. I hope Neymar will not lose this joy, that he remains as he is. He’s super special. And when he’s happy, he does what he always did: play well, win games, score. The happier he is, the better it is for our team ” ruled Thiago Silva, who stands as a shield in the face of criticism against Neymar. Paris Saint-Germain n ° 10 will appreciate …