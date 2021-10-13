PSG | PSG – Malaise: Leonardo sent a huge message to Sergio Ramos!

Football – PSG
While the return of Sergio Ramos has once again been postponed, PSG leaders have told the Spanish player to take his time and not to rush.
Recruited by the PSG last summer, Sergio ramos still hasn’t worn the Parisian club jersey this season. The 35-year-old Spanish defender has suffered a knee injury for several months. But according to some media, the player would be very close to a return to the field. His presence in the Parisian group to face Angers this Friday had, for a time, been mentioned. But as confirmed byParisian, Sergio Ramos will be absent and could finally make his debut with the PSG during the Classico againstOM October 24th.
“Stop and recover without hurrying”
the PSG might be annoyed by this situation. But internally, leaders would not want to rush things and would want Sergio ramos take your time. ” Our fight really starts later, is that we will need you on top, so stop and recover without rushing »Would have declared the Parisian staff to the Spanish international in remarks reported by El Mundo. A speech welcomed by Sergio Ramos, who would like to be at 100% before making his return to the league in order to avoid another relapse.