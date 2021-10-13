PSG | PSG – Malaise: The terrible confidence of Real Madrid on Sergio Ramos in private …

Football – PSG
Always expected in the PSG group, Sergio Ramos will still be patient to make his big debut with the club in the capital. And the situation would not surprise Real Madrid.
Arrived this summer at PSG, Sergio Ramos has still not played a minute with the Parisian jersey. A situation that begins to worry, especially since the debut of the Spanish defender was hoped for on Friday against Angers. Finally, he still should not be part of the group of Mauricio Pochettino. A new postponement that throws a cold on the health of Sergio ramos, operated on his knee a few months ago, and who has suffered several muscle problems since his arrival at the PSG. At real Madrid, we would have seen this problem coming …
“Sergio Ramos’ knee would be in much worse condition than we thought”
Indeed, at the microphone of theAfter Foot, Frédéric hermel reveals to have discussed with some leaders of the real Madrid who confided in him their doubts about the physical condition of Sergio ramos. ” What they say at Real Madrid is that the knee of Sergio Ramos is in much worse condition than we thought (…) The speech of some at Real Madrid is: “we do not has not prolonged because the cartilage is affected. ” And when cartilage is affected, it goes beyond a simple meniscus injury », Assures the correspondent of RMC to Madrid. Information that will not reassure the PSG.