PSG | PSG – Malaise: The terrible confidence of Real Madrid on Sergio Ramos in private …

Football – PSG

Posted on October 13, 2021 at 9:45 p.m. by AM

Always expected in the PSG group, Sergio Ramos will still be patient to make his big debut with the club in the capital. And the situation would not surprise Real Madrid.





Arrived this summer at PSG, Sergio Ramos has still not played a minute with the Parisian jersey. A situation that begins to worry, especially since the debut of the Spanish defender was hoped for on Friday against Angers. Finally, he still should not be part of the group of Mauricio Pochettino. A new postponement that throws a cold on the health of Sergio ramos, operated on his knee a few months ago, and who has suffered several muscle problems since his arrival at the PSG. At real Madrid, we would have seen this problem coming …

“Sergio Ramos’ knee would be in much worse condition than we thought”