    PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: a golden offer will fall for Mbappé!

    Paris Saint-Germain has not said its last word for Kylian Mbappé, who ends his contract next June. On the set of El Chiringuito TV, OK Diario director Eduardo Inda revealed that a new extension offer should be made by PSG to the French striker.

    It would be a proposal with a five-year contract and a salary of 45 million euros net per season. A pharaonic sum that should not be enough to convince the 2018 world champion, determined to join Real Madrid where his new attacking friend in the France team, Karim Benzema, is playing.

    The next few weeks promise to be very hot between PSG and Real Madrid. “It’s a big fight between Real Madrid and PSG”, even explains the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano in his Here We Go Podcast, before adding that “the feeling is that in the end, the only one who will decide is Kylian Mbappé. “

    to summarize

    Paris Saint-Germain should soon make a new extension offer to Kylian Mbappé, at the end of his contract next June and ardently courted by Real Madrid.

