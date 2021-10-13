Quake Remastered: The Iconic FPS Goes Next-Gen!

In August, and in the middle of QuakeCon, Bethesda announces the news. 25 years after its initial release, Quake is releasing on consoles and PC. A good way to rediscover one of the pioneers of FPS, even if we were asked to wait a little to find the title on PS5 and Xbox Series.

The wait is over today, as Bethesda announced the rollout of the next-gen Quake Remastered upgrade! Now the title can be recovered and played up to 4K / 120 FPS on Xbox Series and PS5. The upgrade is completely free, and even includes a Support for DualSense features in the case of the Sony console, including adaptive triggers and built-in speaker. If you’re playing on PC and can’t find this update, that’s okay, since this version already supports 4K and 120 fps.





However, it is important to note that the upgrade process differs depending on the console you own. On Xbox Series, players who have purchased Quake Remastered have nothing to do, as the update should start. automatically. On PS5, however, you have to surrender on the PlayStation Store, and download the new version of the game. Unfortunately, if you switch from the PS4 to the PS5, it will not be possible to transfer the saves.

