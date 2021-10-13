Rachida Dati violently charges Anne Hidalgo at the Paris Council and receives the support of the Greens

“You are at 4%, and you will not go further,” asserted the LR mayor of the 7th arrondissement to the presidential candidate, accusing her of taking advantage of his role as a councilor to make national politics.

Animated session at the Paris Council. “Do you prefer to be applauded by Les Républicains? Doesn’t that shock you?», Launched the PS mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, to Fatoumata Koné, president of the environmental group, accusing the Greens of playing into the hands of the right-wing opposition. The person concerned had indeed accused Anne Hidalgo to impose a “communication sequenceTo the detriment of concrete actions.

A few minutes earlier, the LR mayor of the 7th arrondissement, Rachida Dati, had already criticized Anne Hidalgo for leading a “shrinking of the debate on ecological transition“By using her local mandate to assert her national ambitions as a presidential candidate in 2022.”Faced with the weakness of your candidacy, the Council of Paris becomes a platform for your desperate and desperate electoral campaign.“

“Choose your fights“

During a debate on the acceleration of the ecological transition, the former Minister of Justice in particular crushed the master plan of Anne Hidalgo for the urban heating network, judged “incomplete, above ground, illegal“. For the elected LR, “the target of 75% renewable energies posted for 2030 is untenable“. She accuses the mayor of not ignoring the situation of the popular classes. Faced with the growl of the majority, she then adds: “Ah yes that bothers you, that’s how it is, go to work and come talk to us“. And concludes that “this blur, like your campaign, will lead to justice“.

Attacked by the right and even in her majority – by the Greens – Anne Hidalgo is hardly surprised by the charge of Rachida Dati, but explains that she is “very surprisedIn the words of his fellow environmentalist. Rather than respond on the merits, she then throws the responsibility on the executive which, according to her, “is not at the rendezvous“.

The mayor of Paris considers that she does not have “the start of the start of state support for this ambitious investment plan“. She concludes by reproaching the environmentalists of her majority for siding with the Republicans. “S‘Please choose your fights, choose your partners and also choose your opponents.“