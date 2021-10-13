Radical Islam: closure proceedings against the Allonnes mosque

The Sarthe prefecture announced on Wednesday that it had initiated a mosque closure procedure Allonnes, a popular town of about 11,000 inhabitants south-west of Le Mans, which hosts about 300 faithful and where sermons legitimize “the use of armed jihad”.

“According to the elements collected, sermons and the activity of this place of worship, frequented by individuals belonging to or close to the radical Islamist movement, legitimize the use of armed jihad, death as a martyr, the commission of acts of terrorism and the use of violence, hatred and discrimination as well as the establishment of Sharia law, ”the Sarthe prefecture indicated in a press release.



110 children in a Koranic school

This place also houses a Koranic school “welcoming about 110 children in front of whom the armed jihad was valued and which therefore constitutes a place of indoctrination”, according to the same source.

Also, “under the terms of the law, all of these facts constitute statements made, ideas and theories disseminated, or activities inciting violence, hatred or discrimination, causing the commission of acts of terrorism or condoning such acts ”.

“In view of these elements, at the request of the Minister of the Interior, the Prefect of Sarthe initiated a procedure for closing this place of worship,” the press release concludes.

The mosque is managed by two associations, the Allonnaise Association for the Just Milieu (AAJM) and the Al Qalam association.