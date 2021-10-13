reality TV star quits “Moms and Famous” and massacres the production

TF1’s reality TV shows are gradually losing their stars … Last week, a figure from the show “Families: life in XXL” announced his departure. “It’s an incredible adventure. We had a message to pass on… hope and love… It’s done. We’re leaving TF1 through the front door, it’s not a farewell just a goodbye”, shared Camille Santoro, surprising viewers.

Today, it’s Emilie Fiorelli’s turn to make an amazing announcement. On his Instagram account, the reality TV star has formalized his departure from the show “Moms and Famous”, broadcast every day on TFX. “It was the little parenthesis on Moms and Famous which will end. You will not see me anymore because I stopped”, affirmed the mother of Louna and Farrell who was one of the strong heads of the show. A decision that she then explained, not hesitating to massacre the production of the program. “I’m just disappointed, because the images where we come back from shopping with Louna, I had asked that they not be broadcast. It was not Louna. She was not in her natural state. With the cameras, she farted cables “, assures the former star of” Secret Story “before concluding:” It was going really badly. Louna lived very badly the last days of filming “.





Since the creation of “Moms and Famous” last year, several reality TV stars have decided to slam the door. This is the case of Julie Ricci who was tired of the program and who explained that she did not “have too many things to highlight”. Ditto for Wafa, known after her participation in “Koh-Lanta”, who had announced that she wanted to take a “break”. “We are really tired between the birth of Aaron, the chores of the house, all that. We’ve been shooting for over a year and a half, so we take a little time for ourselves,” she said. .

Writing

See also: Koh-Lanta: these former candidates have become mom!