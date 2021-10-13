Relatives of Cyril Hanouna’s columnist, Magali Berdah, savagely stabbed

This Sunday, October 10, a couple was found stabbed dead in the Bouches-du-Rhône. It would be the husband and sister of Stéphane Teboul, the companion of Magali Berdah, who officiates in the program Touche pas à mon poste on C8.

Macabre discovery this Sunday, October 10 in a room of a apart hotel in Allauch in the Bouches-du-Rhône at the end of the afternoon.

A woman and a man lying in a pool of blood, completely stripped were found by the daughter of the woman who worried that she would no longer hear from her mother, as reported by La Provence.

Violently stabbed several times

According to the first observations, the couple would have been stabbed very violently with several stab wounds before being covered by a sheet.

An investigation has been opened. It is the judicial police of Marseilles which officiates.

The man was born in 1975 and his wife in 1971. According to BFM, the latter has already been convicted of sham marriages.

According to Provence, a man was arrested in the neighboring apartment, arrested by the Raid.





From the family of the reality TV personality agent, columnist at Hanouna

The victims of this murder would be the sister-in-law of Magali Berdah and companion of the deceased, according to information from Purepeople.

Magali Berdah is a columnist for Cyril Hanouna’s program, Touche pas à mon poste broadcast on C8.

She is also a reality TV candidate agent and social media specialist, especially in product placement.

His companion is Stéphane Teboul. It was his sister and his brother-in-law who were killed.

He also posted a black heart in mourning on his Instagram account.