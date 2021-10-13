Renault plans to cut 2,000 jobs by 2024

The manufacturer will build nine new models in France. But it will cut 2,000 positions on a voluntary basis.

Renault is continuing negotiations with trade unions to obtain a social agreement on its roadmap by 2024. The group, which began these discussions last September, said on Tuesday that it planned to cut 2,000 jobs on the road. on a voluntary basis while making commitments on more than 2,500 recruitments and 10,000 training and retraining to acquire new key skills.

Nine new vehicles will be assigned to French factories, which would lead the Losange to produce more than 700,000 vehicles per year in France. “With high added value, electric or utility, they would position France at the heart of the group’s industrial and technological strategy”, ensures the direction of Renault whose announcement seems to echo the objective set by the President of the Republic. The France 2030 plan presented this Tuesday by Emmanuel Macron provides in particular that two million hybrid and electric vehicles will be produced in French factories by 2030.

Upmarket

In 2019, Renault produced 686,000 vehicles in France but since then, Luca de Meo, the group’s CEO, has implemented an upmarket strategy intended to increase the margins of the manufacturer long appreciated for its economical but unprofitable vehicles. .

In Île-de-France, Renault will shed 200,000 m² of offices and halve its real estate footprint on tertiary sites (Boulogne, Plessis Robinson, etc.) “In order to better adapt it to its real needs, going from 450,000 m² to 250,000 m² by 2025”. However, the trade unions have not yet given the green light to these commitments, which “Remain conditional on the conclusion of a global agreement including in particular a change in the organization of working time”, specifies the group’s statement.