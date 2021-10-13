Return of the mask to school? Why the Covid curve in Lozère is closely scrutinized

The HuffPost / Grégory Rozières The incidence rate of Covid-19 is exploding in the Lozère department

SCIENCE – Since October 4, many primary schools have been able to bring down the mask in the departments where the coronavirus does not circulate much anymore. This was the case with Lozère, where the incidence rate was among the lowest in France at the end of September. But since then things have changed a lot. According to the latest data published Tuesday, October 12 by Public Health France, the incidence (number of cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants) is 106. In one week, the number of cases has increased by 268%. An increase that must still be put into perspective given the size of the department. A unique case Faced with this resurgence, braking measures have been put in place by the prefecture. A meeting between ARS Occitanie, the prefecture and the Ministry of National Education also took place “to consider the introduction of additional ‘braking’ measures”, explained to the HuffPost Mathieu Pardell, director of the Lozère departmental delegation to ARS Occitanie. Because for the moment, the case is unique. “We do not really know what measures should be put in place in the schools if the incidence goes back above 50 for 5 days ”, explains Mathieu Pardell. This is the case since the figures released Tuesday evening, visible in the graph below.

Clusters and a “significant” impact The question of school arises in particular because it is, it seems, from here that the epidemic has restarted in Lozère. “We are aware of two clusters in primary schools in the north-west of the department, one of which, important, has 23 cases”, details the departmental head of the ARS.

However, even such a cluster, even under control, is very visible on the incidence rate of the least populated department in France. With 76,000 inhabitants, 77 new positive cases over a week equals an incidence of 102. But these clusters in the school environment are not sufficient to explain this increase in incidence, which also exists among adults. If we look at the development by age group, we see an increase that is spreading across the age groups.