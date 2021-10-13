Reunion emerges from a state of health emergency

The decree adopted by the Council of Ministers allows Reunion Island to emerge from the state of emergency on Friday.

Reunion Island will emerge from the state of health emergency that was declared on July 13 due to the increased circulation of the coronavirus on Friday, according to a government decree taken on Wednesday, October 13.

Read alsoAnsamb, the StopCovid application for Reunion Island

“In Reunion, we put an end this morning in the Council of Ministers, by a decree which was adopted, to the state of health emergency as of this Friday. This decision marks the clear and lasting improvement in the sanitary situation of the island.», Declared the spokesperson of the government Gabriel Attal during the press conference held at the end of the Council of Ministers.

SEE ALSO – Covid-19: “There is still a significant risk of an epidemic resumption”, warns Gabriel Attal

An improvement in the health situation

President Emmanuel Macron justified this decision in July during a televised address by the “insufficient vaccination level“And by the”High pressureHospitable. “For nine weeks the improvement of the health situation has been confirmed on the island“, Indicated Tuesday in a joint document the prefecture and the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of this island in the Indian Ocean.





Read alsoMartinique: other reinforcements of caregivers will be necessary, warns the director of the ARS

The confinement in force in Reunion since July 31 had been completely lifted on September 15 and the curfew at 11 p.m. ended on October 4. From October 2 to 8, 241 cases were identified, bringing the incidence rate to 28.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

At the end of July, when the epidemic was in full resurgence, the incidence rate had exceeded 400 per 100,000 inhabitants and the positivity rate had reached 10%. The prefecture then imposed a ban on movement outside a radius of 10 km around his home (5 km on weekends) and to go out between 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Read alsoReunion: total lifting of the curfew and reopening of nightclubs this Monday, October 4

The bill extending until July 31, 2022 the possible use of the health pass is presented Wednesday in the Council of Ministers. It also provides for the extension of the state of emergency in Guyana until December 31, 2021. In this territory, “an epidemic decline seems to be starting even if the situation remains very tenseAdded Attal.