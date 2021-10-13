Ridley Scott is already having fun criticizing the future Disney + series

Ridley Scott, dad of the xenomorph, already has a very strong opinion on the future series Alien developed by Fox and Noah Hawley.

He blamed the sequels for scratching his Alien, he parasitized Alien 5 to the point of disgusting Neill Blomkamp, ​​he imposed his prelogy Prometheus, and he fully intends to spit his venom on the next one who dares to tread his domain. Ridley Scott, any icon he makes in contemporary cinema, never misses an opportunity to let people know what he thinks about the current trend, especially when it concerns a work directly related to him.

The 83-year-old filmmaker, in full promotion of The Last Duel, which we reviewed, dropped a few tackles on the future series Alien from Disney showrunnea by Noah Hawley.

Scott ready to pounce on any Alien project that is not his

As a reminder, it was in December 2020 that we learned that this return ofAlien would be developed by FX (via Disney therefore) and that the action would take place on Earth. And a few weeks ago, we learned a little more about its connection to the films and the AlienVerse in general. Despite this news, Scott gave a very clear opinion on the future series via Independent, and returned to the evolution of his prelogy, whose financial flop led Disney to make the franchise evolve on the small screen:

“A film will have more impact in the cinema. It shouldn’t end up anywhere else […] The Alien series could never be as good as the first movie, that’s what I say.

I never had to show any xenomorph in Prometheus and the film still made $ 400 million at the box office, but the studio told me it didn’t perform so well. I couldn’t believe it. So I put the xenomorph in Alien: Covenant and the film did a lot less well. […] When you have such a wonderful creature, it wears itself out and you have to find a way to renew its image. “





But it could hardly be worse than that, let’s face it.

We will understand: bitterness is severe for Scott, who had to helplessly witness the decline of the franchise due to its controversial prequels, then watch her baby being snatched from her when Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox was finalized. Even if he is a producer, it’s a safe bet that his right to watch the series will remain limited.

At any rate, no one ever thought of this serial spin-off project hoping it outperforms the first movie. Noah Hawley must be delighted to have such a benevolent collaborator, especially when he was the grandfather of the saga that he is struggling to expand today. We don’t even dare imagine the carnage it would be if Ridley Scott were a gamer.