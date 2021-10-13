Royal Navy rejects responsibility, families of victims cry lies

Several senior officers of the Royal Navy have assured that the submarine suspected of having caused the sinking was docked on the day of the tragedy.

The commander of a British Royal Navy submarine, suspected of having caused the deadly sinking of the Bugaled breizh, rejected any responsibility in the drama, Tuesday, October 12. The families of five sailors killed believe that the Breton trawler fishing off Cornwall was sunk by a submarine which got caught in its nets. Questioned for about an hour in front of the High Court in London, Andrew Coles (who is no longer in the Royal Navy) rejected any involvement of his former nuclear attack submarine. “We weren’t involved at all. We were at the dock.” in Devonport, in the south-west of England, “the 15th” January 2004, he said.





According to him, the Turbulent was to take part in NATO exercises planned in the area from January 16, but was unable to do so due to damage. The submarine, which had been parked for maintenance in Devonport since the previous November, did not resume navigation until Monday, January 19. Earlier today, two other senior Royal Navy officers assured that the Turbulent was docked on the day of the sinking.

At the end of the hearing, this testimony was seriously questioned by the families of the victims. “It doesn’t hold up. There are still a lot of things that haven’t been clarified, regretted Thierry Lemétayer, the son of a victim, in front of the press. This is where we see that justice is not moving forward. ” In France, a long legal procedure, closed in 2016, could not decide between the hypothesis of a submarine and that of a fishing accident.