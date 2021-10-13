Royalty. The heir to the throne of the Netherlands will be able to marry … a woman

“The cabinet does not consider that an heir to the throne or the king must abdicate if he wishes to marry a partner of the same sex,” he told parliament. The BBC reports that the Prime Minister was then responding to two MPs from his own party who questioned him about the compliance of the current restrictions on the royal wedding with “2021 standards and values”.

The doubt was finally raised by the Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, who indicated that any king or any queen can also marry a person of the same sex.

The Netherlands was the very first country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2001, but it remained unclear so far as to its application to the royal family, with the question of succession to the throne unresolved.

The problem was raised by the publication this summer of the book Amalia, Duty Calls on the future of Princess Amalia, eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and heir to the throne, who will turn 18 at the end of the year.





Without speculating on his private life – nothing indicates that a marriage is in preparation and Princess Amalia is due to return to university soon – the book maintained that it seemed excluded that a couple of the same sex reigns on the throne, reports The Independent.

The heiress to the Dutch crown has not commented on the matter and remains very discreet about her private life, the Reuters news agency said.

What about the succession?

If a homosexual royal marriage is therefore possible, a doubt nevertheless remains concerning the succession. Would the child of a same-sex couple resulting from adoption or in vitro fertilization after sperm donation have the same rights to the throne? “It’s awfully complicated,” said Mark Rutte. “It depends on the facts and circumstances of each case, as can be seen by observing the evolution of family law over time,” he continued. The current Dutch Constitution stipulates that the king or queen can only be replaced by a “legitimate descendant”.

Here too, the PM said that was purely theoretical at this point, but that it would depend on Parliament which must, in any case, give its approval to every royal wedding. Mark Rutte encouraged the institution to ask the question if the situation arose.