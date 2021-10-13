RTX and Radeon graphics card prices: a catastrophic situation

In the face of a semiconductor shortage that doesn’t look like it’s getting better, prices for Nvidia GeForce RTX and AMD Radeon graphics cards continue to climb. The 3D Center site highlights a complicated situation that will undoubtedly not get better.

The German site 3D Center has made a habit of drawing up a monthly assessment of the average prices of graphics cards observed in recent months, to identify the evolution of the complicated situation, which is notably due to the shortage of semiconductors which is shaking up the market. high-tech sector for over a year now. The media’s observation will not surprise anyone: prices continue to rise, both for AMD and Nvidia GPUs.

Radeon graphics cards on the rise

On average, AMD’s Radeon graphics cards have gone from 174% of the manufacturer’s recommended price as of September 19, to 183% of that same price as of October 10. The increase is therefore 9% in less than a month, on an average price already stratospheric at the start of the school year. Nvidia’s RTXs have experienced an average increase of 2% while passing all the same from 170% to 172%.

To take a concrete example, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, whose normal price (MRSP) is normally 519 euros, currently trades between 889 euros and 1,816 euros at merchants monitored by 3D Center. An AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT whose MRSP price is 479 euros is displayed between 879 euros and 1159 euros on online sales platforms.

Stratospheric tariffs that should persist

3D Center emphasizes that prices continue to increase, more slowly than before, of course, but adds to this an observation that should prove to be reassuring, but is not necessarily so in fact: availability is starting to be slightly better. One of the current concerns is that some buyers agree to acquire their new graphics card at a very high price, which does not necessarily encourage traders, who continue to work just in time, to apply tariff reductions in line with their stocks. Indeed, if they can sell GPUs at very high prices, it is easy to understand that e-merchants and other resellers are in no hurry to see prices return to normal. Therefore, even if there is a little more stock, it remains out of reach of the wallet of most gamers.

As for buyers, if some are willing to pay so much, it may be because the price of Ethereum continues to rise in recent weeks : it regularly exceeds $ 4,000 and has averaged around $ 3,000 lately. What motivate the miners of this cryptocurrency to invest heavily in new graphics cards which, even if they represent a considerable cost, are still profitable today. The paradox is that this cryptocurrency speculation is one of the main causes of the GPU shortage. on the shelves, and therefore price increases …





RTX and Radeon GPUs, towards a new black year?

To sum up, the semiconductor shortage that has been idling the high-tech industry for over a year is not really improving, “traditional” graphics cards are still sought after by miners. of crypto despite the efforts made by Nvidia to dedicate a range of products to them, and traders take the opportunity to massively increase their margins. Add to this the increase in component prices imposed by TSMC on its customers, just to darken the picture a little more, and the very complicated situation in the GPU market does not seem to be getting any better.

The big losers in this crisis happen to be the players, looking for an affordable graphics card to update their configuration. No player in the sector today dares to give a concrete period of improvement in the situation: at Nvidia as at AMD, we recommend being patient, but will it be enough?

The resolution of the crisis seems to be found in the combination of an increase in production with a view to enriching the stocks of dealers, but also in the refusal of buyers to acquire a graphics card at a delusional price. It should take some more time in 2022.

