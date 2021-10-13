Rugby. A FC Grenoble player retires for … paternity leave!

It is a rare phenomenon in high level sport… much more common in “classic” companies. A rugby player from FC Grenoble has just expressed to his club, which is his employer, his intention to assert his right to paternity leave (extended to 25 days since July 1, 2021) after a birth in his family. He therefore withdraws himself from the training of the professional group of Dauphiné.

This player is Timoci Nagusa, who arrived in Isère in 2020. The Fijian international winger was a father in early October to a little girl, Laurélle Alizée. Her second child.

Absent last week from the Grenoble XV’s trip to Rouen (21-16 victory), Nagusa did not return to training this week and explained it to his employer, but also on social networks.