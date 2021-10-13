More

    Rugby. A FC Grenoble player retires for … paternity leave!

    It is a rare phenomenon in high level sport… much more common in “classic” companies. A rugby player from FC Grenoble has just expressed to his club, which is his employer, his intention to assert his right to paternity leave (extended to 25 days since July 1, 2021) after a birth in his family. He therefore withdraws himself from the training of the professional group of Dauphiné.

    This player is Timoci Nagusa, who arrived in Isère in 2020. The Fijian international winger was a father in early October to a little girl, Laurélle Alizée. Her second child.

    Absent last week from the Grenoble XV’s trip to Rouen (21-16 victory), Nagusa did not return to training this week and explained it to his employer, but also on social networks.

    “It’s for a good reason”

    “After my baby girl was born last week, I decided to take my parental leave to help my wife for the next month, while she recovers,” Nagusa explains. “I’ll definitely enjoy sleepless nights for the next thirty days, and I’ll miss the rugby fields for a few weeks. But it’s for a good reason this time. “

    Victim of several concussions, Nagusa had indeed had to respect a time of rest during the summer preparation of the FCG, whereas he had been present from the first day of the resumption of training, in July.

    Due to this necessary rest, and also to the competition for his position as a winger, the Fijian has not yet played any Pro D2 match with the Reds and Blues this season.

    His personal choice will make him miss the next FCG meetings in the league (Béziers, Friday, then in Nevers and against Colomiers by the end of October). “The family will always be the most important for me”, concludes the player, also very pious. “My trust comes from God alone. “


