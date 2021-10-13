Saïd Bouteflika receives two years in prison

Bad news continues for the Bouteflika family. Saïd, younger brother of the late former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, was sentenced Tuesday evening to two years in prison for “obstructing the proper conduct of justice,” said the official APS agency.

Before the criminal court of Dar El Beida, east of Algiers, the prosecution had requested seven years firm. Saïd Bouteflika was prosecuted along with other former officials for “inciting falsification of official documents”, “abuse of office”, “obstructing justice”, “incitement to partiality of the judiciary” and “contempt of court”.

Six years in prison for the former Minister of Justice

The main accused in this trial is the former justice minister Tayeb Louh. He was sentenced to six years in prison while the former boss of the bosses, businessman Ali Haddad, was sentenced to two years. The former Inspector General of the Ministry of Justice, Tayeb Belhachemi, was also sentenced to two years in prison. The court acquitted six other defendants.

Saïd Bouteflika, 63, was arrested in May 2019 along with three co-defendants and sentenced in September of the same year to 15 years’ imprisonment in a flash trial before a military court for “conspiracy against the army”, who then publicly demanded the departure of President Bouteflika to get out of the crisis born of the Hirak, the anti-regime protest movement. On January 2, 2021, a military appeal court acquitted Saïd Bouteflika, but being subject to a committal warrant for “influence peddling”, he was transferred from a military prison to a civilian prison.





The fall therefore continues for the one who was the influential adviser to his brother Abdelaziz, who died on September 17. Cited in other cases under investigation, he should remain in prison even having already served the two-year sentence imposed on him on Tuesday. Since the forced resignation of Abdelaziz Bouteflika at the beginning of April 2019, under the pressure of the demonstrations of the Hirak and the army, the Algerian justice has placed in preventive detention or sentenced several political leaders as well as powerful businessmen close to him, in particular for acts of corruption.