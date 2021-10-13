Saints Row unveils gameplay sequence | Xbox one

Announced at GamesCom 2021, what could be considered a reboot of the Saints Row series showed itself more by unveiling a short gameplay sequence that our colleagues at GameInformer broadcast exclusively.

One city, many possibilities

While the release of Saints Row is still scheduled for February 25, 2022, developer Deep Silver is making a gameplay video available showing us more about the city of Santo Ileso. A sort of desert Las Vegas inspired by elements from Latin American culture, it will be the playground of our characters.





Taking a style close to the first two episodes of the franchise, this new opus however keeps a complete sandbox aspect where it is indicated that the decor, character in its own right, “shelters rustic desert districts, lively streets of the city and neon-lit alleys – its lively locations are explorable by car, motorbike, wingsuit and more ”to quote first impressions from GameInformer. Remember that the version shown is in pre-alpha, which means that the development is still far from being completed.

To find out more about this new episode, we suggest you take a look at the file we devoted to it in August at Gamescom.