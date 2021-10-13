Sally Rooney denies rights to her latest book to Israeli publisher

BOOK – A true literary phenomenon, the Irish author Sally Rooney, known for her novel adapted in series Normal People, explained on Tuesday, October 12 that he refused to have his latest book translated into Hebrew by an Israeli publishing house called Modan.
And for good reason, she considers it too close to power, whose policy she boycots towards the Palestinians. “I don’t think it would be fair” to accept a contract with an Israeli company “that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and does not support the rights of the Palestinian people stipulated by the UN,” he said. 30-year-old writer in a statement.
Sally Rooney clarified that “it would be an honor” for her third book, Beautiful World, Where Are You, be translated into Hebrew, “but for now, I have chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israel-based publishing house” until they meet the right conditions, she said. added.
His two previous books, Conversations with friends and Normal People, which has sold over a million copies and whose serial adaptation has won the Golden Globes, had been translated into Hebrew by Modan.
Castigated by the Jewish community
The decision to deny him the rights to his third title sparked strong reactions, especially in the Jewish community. “Sally Rooney has chosen a path at odds with the artistic essence of literature,” denounced Gitit Levy-Paz, member of the Political Institute of the Jewish People (JPPI).
“The very essence of literature, its power to bring a sense of coherence and order to the world, is negated by Rooney’s choice to exclude a group of readers because of their national identity,” he said. -she deplored on the Jewish news site Forward.
“Sally Rooney’s novels are available in Chinese and Russian. Doesn’t she care about the Uyghurs? Or journalists who challenge Putin? ”Quipped US critic Ruth Franklin on Twitter, adding that“ judging Israel by a different standard from the rest of the world is anti-Semitism ”.
Economic and cultural boycott
“The Israeli system of racial domination and segregation against the Palestinians meets the definition of apartheid under international law,” replied the writer, claiming to support the boycott movement targeting companies or institutions “complicit” to “serious”. human rights violations ”.
Ronan Burtenshaw, the magazine’s editorial director Tribune he defended the British author, explaining on Twitter that “cannot be published by Modan and respect the boycott, it’s very simple”.
As recalled International mail, she had already given her support alongside other writers, in May, to BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions), a movement she describes as “a non-violent and citizen campaign […] modeled on the economic and cultural boycott that helped end apartheid in South Africa ”.
Originally from Castlebar, in the north-west of Ireland, Sally Rooney is considered a young prodigy in the world of Anglo-Saxon literature thanks to her works addressing, among other things, the notion of consent, social differences and different forms. romantic relationships. His latest novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, was released last September and in turn became a bestseller in the UK and Ireland.
