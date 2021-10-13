Sally Rooney denies rights to her latest book to Israeli publisher

Henry Nicholls via Reuters Sally Rooney, here in January 2019, has yet to find an Israeli publishing house that meets the right requirements to publish her latest book.

BOOK – A true literary phenomenon, the Irish author Sally Rooney, known for her novel adapted in series Normal People, explained on Tuesday, October 12 that he refused to have his latest book translated into Hebrew by an Israeli publishing house called Modan.

And for good reason, she considers it too close to power, whose policy she boycots towards the Palestinians. “I don’t think it would be fair” to accept a contract with an Israeli company “that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and does not support the rights of the Palestinian people stipulated by the UN,” he said. 30-year-old writer in a statement.

Sally Rooney clarified that “it would be an honor” for her third book, Beautiful World, Where Are You, be translated into Hebrew, “but for now, I have chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israel-based publishing house” until they meet the right conditions, she said. added.

His two previous books, Conversations with friends and Normal People, which has sold over a million copies and whose serial adaptation has won the Golden Globes, had been translated into Hebrew by Modan.