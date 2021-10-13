Samsung launches 980 Pro SSD optimized for the PS5

Samsung added a heat sink to its 980 Pro SSD to make it immediately compatible with the PS5.

Samsung invites itself to the SSD party for PS5. Sony’s console recently opened up the possibility of expanding storage by installing an M.2 NVMe SSD. And it is Samsung’s turn to offer a compatible model, called the 980 Pro equipped with a heat sink. The assembly is designed to fit into the dedicated housing within the console.

Spotted by The Verge, the 980 Pro already existed without the valuable cooling module, but then it was necessary to install one purchased from a third party. Sony recommends that you only use M.2 SSDs with heatsinks. The objective is to keep a temperature low enough to reach a sufficient speed.

Samsung therefore seeks to make its SSD easier to install by removing the step of installing a heat sink, even if the procedure to integrate it into the console may frighten some.

Faster than necessary

Let’s talk about speed: the 980 Pro offers a sequential read speed of 7000 MB / s and a sequential write speed of 5100 MB / s. We are therefore well beyond the 5500 MB / s reading recommended by Sony.

For those who would like to use it elsewhere, such as in a PC for example, Samsung specifies that the dimensions of the machine are as follows: 24 mm x 80 mm x 8.6 mm. But the addition of the heatsink leaves little doubt about the target audience: Samsung clearly wants to curry favor with (a few) PS5 owners.





Prices and availability

The 980 Pro will be available from October 29. Two versions are to be expected: 1 TB for $ 249.99 and 2 TB for $ 449.99. We do not yet know the European prices.

For comparison, Lexar offers a more competitive model and Seagate was one of the first brands to market a compatible model, but sold slightly more expensive.