More

    Samsung launches 980 Pro SSD optimized for the PS5

    Technology


    Samsung added a heat sink to its 980 Pro SSD to make it immediately compatible with the PS5.

    Samsung launches 980 Pro SSD optimized for the PS5

    Samsung invites itself to the SSD party for PS5. Sony’s console recently opened up the possibility of expanding storage by installing an M.2 NVMe SSD. And it is Samsung’s turn to offer a compatible model, called the 980 Pro equipped with a heat sink. The assembly is designed to fit into the dedicated housing within the console.

    Spotted by The Verge, the 980 Pro already existed without the valuable cooling module, but then it was necessary to install one purchased from a third party. Sony recommends that you only use M.2 SSDs with heatsinks. The objective is to keep a temperature low enough to reach a sufficient speed.

    Samsung therefore seeks to make its SSD easier to install by removing the step of installing a heat sink, even if the procedure to integrate it into the console may frighten some.

    Faster than necessary

    Let’s talk about speed: the 980 Pro offers a sequential read speed of 7000 MB / s and a sequential write speed of 5100 MB / s. We are therefore well beyond the 5500 MB / s reading recommended by Sony.

    For those who would like to use it elsewhere, such as in a PC for example, Samsung specifies that the dimensions of the machine are as follows: 24 mm x 80 mm x 8.6 mm. But the addition of the heatsink leaves little doubt about the target audience: Samsung clearly wants to curry favor with (a few) PS5 owners.


    Prices and availability

    The 980 Pro will be available from October 29. Two versions are to be expected: 1 TB for $ 249.99 and 2 TB for $ 449.99. We do not yet know the European prices.

    For comparison, Lexar offers a more competitive model and Seagate was one of the first brands to market a compatible model, but sold slightly more expensive.

    PS5: how to install an M.2 SSD in the console and transfer your games

    It is now possible to expand the storage on PS5 by integrating a new SSD to the console. Here is our step-by-step guide to installing a new SSD in the PlayStation 5.
    Read more

    Logo


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlePreseason | Warriors B team dominate Lakers’ Big Three | NBA
    Next articleOmar Sy marries Netflix to star and produce movies

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC