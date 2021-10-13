Samuel Paty’s family will meet Emmanuel Macron and Jean Castex on Saturday

The family of Samuel Paty, professor of history and geography assassinated a year ago for showing caricatures of Muhammad to his students, will meet Prime Minister Jean Castex on Saturday, before meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, announced Wednesday October 13 Gabriel Attal.

Before that, Saturday morning, “there will be a more institutional tribute with the unveiling of a plaque at the Ministry of National Education”, he added. A minute of silence will be held on Friday in tribute to the teacher in all schools, recalled the government spokesperson, explaining that there would also be “one hour of lessons which will give rise to an exchange around the memory of Samuel Paty”, the teaching teams being free to “the way they want to organize this exchange”.





A Samuel-Paty square will also be inaugurated on Saturday opposite the Sorbonne, during a ceremony that the Paris town hall wants simple and collected.