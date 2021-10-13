Scam: Complaint filed by Enrico Macias

On September 14, the famous singer Enrico Macias lodged a complaint against two men, including a former doctor, for “concealment of fraud”, with damage estimated at 400,000 euros.

Contacted a few years ago by Martial Benhamou, a former general practitioner struck off the medical order in 2019 and his son-in-law, Grégory Sénac, the 82-year-old singer and one of his friends have lost all of the money invested in the project to create a clinic, ie 400,000 euros each.

The initial project, called “Cosmetic Hospital World Resort”, was to allow the construction of a clinic specializing in the change of physical appearance, without the use of cosmetic surgery.





Two very different versions

“As partners, we should have received the balance sheets and accounting statements, participated in certain decisions (…) but nothing. We never called upon us, ”explained the singer’s friend to the Parisian.

This version of events is widely disputed by Martial Benhamou’s lawyers, who assured that “the project was abandoned, so that all the partners lost their investment”, according to the regional daily. The latter even counter-attacked by evoking an “attempted extortion” on the part of the actor of the series Family Business and his friend.

However, Martial Benhamou had started the reimbursement of the two investors in 2016 but this operation did not last very long, leading Enrico Macias and his partner to file a complaint.