SCHOLARSHIP-Values ​​to follow in Paris and in Europe (updated)

PARIS, October 13 (Reuters) – Stocks to watch Wednesday on the Paris Stock Exchange and in Europe:

* LVMH LVMH.PA – The French luxury giant on Tuesday reported a 20% organic increase in sales in the third quarter, even though revenue growth slowed in Asia and the United States. United after an exceptional first semester in these regions.

* SPIE SPIE.PA has announced its withdrawal from the auction process set up by ENGIE ENGIE.PA for the sale of its Equans entity, saying in a press release that it considers that the information available is “not sufficient” to enable it to ” formulate an offer in line with its requirements and objectives “.

* RENAULT RENA.PA reaffirmed on Tuesday its ambition to assign nine new vehicles to the group’s French factories, aiming to produce more than 700,000 vehicles per year in France, at the end of a new negotiation session with the unions on a social agreement for the period 2022-2024.





* CARREFOUR CARR.PA – Auchan spoke with the SPAC of Xaviel Niel and Matthieu Pigasse before its failed attempt to merge with Carrefour, three sources told Reuters.

* SAP SAPG.DE raised its outlook for the full year for the third time after good results obtained in the third quarter thanks to its activities in cloud computing. The title is up 2% on the pre-market, according to broker Lang & Schwarz.

* JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM TKWY.AS on Wednesday announced a 25% increase in orders on its dining platform, highlighting weaker growth in the United States, its second largest market.

* BALDER BALDb.ST – The Swedish real estate group announced on Tuesday that it would make an offer for all the shares of ENTRA ENTRA.OL after increasing its stake in its Norwegian competitor to 34%.

(Written by Claude Chendjou and Laetitia Volga, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot and Blandine Hénault)