SCHOLARSHIP-Values ​​to follow in Paris and in Europe

PARIS, October 13 (Reuters) – Stocks to watch Wednesday on the Paris Stock Exchange and in Europe:

* LVMH LVMH.PA – The French luxury giant on Tuesday evening announced a 20% increase in organic data in its third quarter turnover thanks to consumers eager to afford high-end products after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





* SPIE SPIE.PA has announced its withdrawal from the auction process set up by ENGIE ENGIE.PA for the sale of its Equans entity.

* RENAULT RENA.PA reaffirmed on Tuesday its ambition to assign nine new vehicles to the group’s French factories, aiming to produce more than 700,000 vehicles per year in France, at the end of a new negotiation session with the unions on a social agreement for the period 2022-2024.

* CARREFOUR CARR.PA – Auchan spoke with the SPAC of Xaviel Niel and Matthieu Pigasse before its failed attempt to merge with Carrefour, three sources told Reuters.

(Written by Claude Chendjou, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)