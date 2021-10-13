‘Scream’ sounds its big comeback with a chilling trailer

Born a quarter of a century ago under the leadership of the master of horror Wes Craven, the famous saga will have a fifth episode and therefore survive its iconic director who died in 2015. Release scheduled for January 12, 2022.

Franchise Scream will be enriched with a fifth part, more than ten years after the last episode to date, Scream 4, released in 2011. It will be the first film in the saga without Wes Craven, who died in August 2015. Announced in theaters for January 12, 2022, it is simply titled Scream, like the first episode released in 1996 (and not Scream 5, a way according to the film crew to mark a new beginning and hook the younger generation). Paramount shared a chilling first trailer on Tuesday, October 12.

The trailer immediately winks at the franchise’s most loyal, re-enacting the agonizing and terrible opening scene of the first. Scream, in what appears to be the same iconic house.





Actress Melissa Barrera in “Scream” (PARAMOUNT PICTURES GERMANY)

“It’s always someone you know”, meanwhile claims the poster also unveiled Tuesday on social networks. The realization was entrusted to Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The new film, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the saga, is to pay tribute to Wes Craven. It also marks the return of the original creator and screenwriter of Scream, Kevin Williamson, this time in production.





It’s always someone you know #Scream, at the cinema on January 12, 2022 pic.twitter.com/Jn9nk68d0k – Paramount Pictures France (@paramountfr) October 12, 2021

On the distribution side, actresses Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell find their respective roles as Gale Weathers and Sidney Prescott. David Arquette is also present in the skin of Dewey Riley. These familiar faces will be surrounded by new characters. See you early next year for amateurs.