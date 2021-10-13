Sébastien Lecornu started his visit to the Caillou

More

    It’s official, this Wednesday, October 13, 2021 is marked by the start of the tour of Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Overseas, on the territory. Zoom in on his first morning.

    After seven days of isolation, Sébastien Lecornu finally began this Wednesday, October 13, 2021 his visit to the territory for a period of one week. A busy program awaits the Minister of Overseas Territories. Before starting his tour, he gathered the main Caledonian political authorities for a Republican breakfast, as he posted on Twitter. He then began his visit to Place Bir-Hakeim where he laid a wreath, surrounded by local political figures.

    Sébastien Lecornu will be arriving at Place Bir-Hakeim on October 13, 2021


    A busy schedule

    At around 10 a.m., Sébastien Lecornu went to the customary senate of New Caledonia, where he made a custom of hello. He was then able to discuss with customary senators.

    He continued his tour with a visit to the medipole.

    At the medipole while waiting for Sébastien Lecornu


    Arrival of Sébastien Lecornu at the Médipôle at 11:50 a.m.


    After a lunch with the presidents of customary haussariat areas, this afternoon he will visit the Ko We Kara vaccination center in Nouméa and will then discuss with elected officials and nursing staff on the health crisis at the Ouloup dispensary in Ouvéa. , where he will go at the end of the day.

    Sébastien Lecornu embarks for Ouvéa

    Sébastien Lecornu embarks for Ouvéa.



    Sébastien Lecornu in the direction of Ouvéa

    Sébastien Lecornu in the direction of Ouvéa



    At 6.30 p.m., the Minister of Overseas Territories arrived at the Ouloup dispensary in Ouvéa.


