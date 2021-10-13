see how the photo block really protrudes with these new images

Renderings published by Evan Blass allow you to admire the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from various angles, including seeing how prominent the photo block is on the back.

” It’s a rock! … It’s a peak! … It’s a milestone! What am I saying, is it a cap? »It’s a photo module! theleakerEvan Blass has released new images of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The two smartphones will soon be officially presented by Google, but they already have no secrets for the public.

The new shared renderings nevertheless make it possible to realize how protruding the camera on the back of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is. This integration had already caused a lot of ink to flow as the design of future smartphones changes radically from the very sober Pixel 5. It is obvious here, as 9to5Google points out. On the images where the products appear in profile, the eye is quickly drawn to the prominence of the block housing the sensors at the rear.

Google Pixel 6 seen in profile // Source: Evan Blass Google Pixel 6 Pro seen in profile // Source: Evan Blass



Wobbly smartphones?

This relief is also reinforced by the very right side of the block, very clean and distinct. A question probably still deserves to be addressed: will the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro be wobbly when laid flat? The images observed tend to answer in the negative. The photo blocks, certainly protruding, spread over the entire width of smartphones. The latter will therefore no doubt be tilted, but stable.

The design of these Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may not appeal to everyone. We must nevertheless recognize the very original aspect of these devices. Some might like to be able to stand out from their peers with such a look. In addition, it may be the concession to make to enjoy a photo quality as refined as possible – Google is already very good at this little game.

We are also expecting the Pixel 6 at the turn since, in addition to Google’s already very impressive algorithms, they will also benefit from a Google Tensor chip from which we expect nice surprises in terms of image quality – in addition to allowing a long tracking software.

We started this article with a reference to Cyrano de Bergerac. Also, to potential detractors of the design of this photo module who would be content to say that it is ugly, the character of Edmond Rostand could retort with another extract from his famous tirade: “Ah! no ! This is a bit short, young man ! You could say… Oh! God ! … many things in short …“.