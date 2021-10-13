see the price increase at the pump at a glance

Diesel and unleaded are reaching historic levels, exceeding the prices observed during the “yellow vests” crisis three years ago. Follow this evolution since 2015 and the differences between French departments thanks to our infographics.

Impossible to miss if you have refueled recently: the price of fuel is skyrocketing. Diesel reaches a new record: 1.54 euros per liter the week of October 8, 2021, when the previous record, in October 2018, reached 1.53 euros per liter, according to data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

In the context of the health crisis and containment, these prices had dropped sharply to 1.16 euros per liter in early May 2020, before rising again. For several weeks, this has accelerated and there has been an increase of nearly 12% over the last six months.





This increase affects France unequally. According to data aggregated by department, Ile-de-France has the highest diesel prices, with 1.716 euros per liter on average. Haute-Marne, Loire, Savoie, Haute-Savoie and Alpes-Maritimes are close to 1.6 euros, while Corsica exceeds them. Conversely, the west of France has the lowest prices.

Whether it is diesel, the fuel used by three quarters of the French, or unleaded, the prices thus exceed the levels reached shortly before the “yellow vests” crisis. Faced with this outbreak, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, “asked distributors to make a gesture in this difficult period, by reducing their margins”. Another way to lower the price would be to reduce taxes, which represent nearly 60% of the price of diesel. But in the “tariff shield” announced by Jean Castex on October 1, only electricity was affected by the tax reduction.