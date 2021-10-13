More

    Set to be released in Japan, Monark will be available on February 25, 2022 in Europe – News

    Technology


    As always with the productions of FuRyu, one should not expect a particularly fortunate title, nor even a concept never seen since we find here a lot of similarities with series like Persona or The Caligula Effect. The action takes place in the Shin Mikado Academy, a place now cut off from the rest of the world and in which the characters have discovered how to access the Otherworld, an alternate dimension filled with demons.

    Like all good RPG heroes, the protagonists will aim to develop their potential, which will notably involve psychological tests, such as the one that we can have fun completing now on the official website of the game. strengthen their Ego which will lean towards one of the seven capital sins (pride, anger, envy, lust, avarice, gluttony, laziness).


    The nature of the Ego is also what will determine the appearance of Fiends, demons that will be unlocked during the adventure and which will have a role to play during tactical battles. The goal of all of this will be to come to terms with the seven “Pactbearers” who caused this situation. Allies and enemies are each entitled to their trailer below.

    Localized in English, voice and texts, Monark will be available for download on PS5, PS4, Switch and Steam as well as a physical edition on consoles. This will include the game, an illustrated book, a sample of the digital soundtrack and a reversible cover.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleKyrie Irving Angry About People Losing Their Jobs Due To Vaccinations? | NBA
    Next article“She’s crazy that one!” : Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine curtly takes over a columnist from C à Vous

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles