Set to be released in Japan, Monark will be available on February 25, 2022 in Europe – News

As always with the productions of FuRyu, one should not expect a particularly fortunate title, nor even a concept never seen since we find here a lot of similarities with series like Persona or The Caligula Effect. The action takes place in the Shin Mikado Academy, a place now cut off from the rest of the world and in which the characters have discovered how to access the Otherworld, an alternate dimension filled with demons.

Like all good RPG heroes, the protagonists will aim to develop their potential, which will notably involve psychological tests, such as the one that we can have fun completing now on the official website of the game. strengthen their Ego which will lean towards one of the seven capital sins (pride, anger, envy, lust, avarice, gluttony, laziness).





The nature of the Ego is also what will determine the appearance of Fiends, demons that will be unlocked during the adventure and which will have a role to play during tactical battles. The goal of all of this will be to come to terms with the seven “Pactbearers” who caused this situation. Allies and enemies are each entitled to their trailer below.

Localized in English, voice and texts, Monark will be available for download on PS5, PS4, Switch and Steam as well as a physical edition on consoles. This will include the game, an illustrated book, a sample of the digital soundtrack and a reversible cover.