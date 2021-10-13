Several companies being set up on the Agglo du Puy-en-Velay

On the 26 business zones of its territory, the Community of Agglo du Puy has several companies which intend to expand or set up in the coming months. During the last community council, several files were voted on by elected officials.

ZA de Laprade (Saint-Germain-Laprade)As we revealed in our columns on September 20, Maison Thévénon launched the construction of a luxury upholstery textile center in the artisanal zone of Saint-Germain-Laprade. The family business led by Vincent Thévénon intends to respond to growing demand. The result is 25 jobs over five years. The new 2,000 m² establishment will see the light of day in an area of ​​8,500 m², at a price of 35 euros excluding tax / m² (297,000 euros excluding tax).

In this same artisanal area, the taxi company Favier, currently based in Fay-la-Triouleyre, will set up with a building of 400 m² on a plot of 1,130 m² (35 euros excluding tax / m2, or 39,550 € excluding tax) .

ZA du Martouret (Sanssac-L’Église)The Legrand company specializes in plumbing and heating. Currently located on two sites, one rue Duguesclin and the other rue des Farges in Puy-en-Velay, the company of ten employees wants to develop its activity in the zinc works: to do this, a building of 400 m² will see the light of day on a 1,000 m² lot sold by Agglo du Puy, at a price of 17 euros excluding tax / m².





In Nolhac, a 5,000 m² factory of cardboard wool insulating panels will be set up

ZA des Fangeas (Solignac-sur-Loire)The masonry company Mouret, currently based in Cayres and which is in the context of the end of the lease, wanted new premises to optimize its activity. It has five employees and two co-managers, Raphaël Colly and Thierry Cornillon. A plot of 4,000 m², next to Sovetra, was sold for € 18 excl. Tax / m² (i.e. € 72,000 excl. Tax). In this same area of ​​activity, a large-scale project will see the light of day. The Broc company, based in Saint-Pierre-Eynac and specializing in road works, is going to set up an asphalt supply unit at Les Fangeas. The project will consist of constructing a building of approximately 100 m² and having a variety of aggregates nearby which allows a diversified supply of asphalt mixes. The Agglomeration sold several lots for a total of 9,500 m2 at a price of € 18 excl. Tax / m² (ie € 171,000 excl. Tax).

ZA de Nolhac (Saint-Paulien)Greenfab has just been created on the initiative of several economic players. It will develop an activity of manufacturing cardboard wool insulation panels, from cardboard materials recycled for this purpose, a product that does not exist today on the construction and renovation market. Its future plant of around 5,000 m² will be located on 16,400 m² of land at a price of € 15 excluding tax / m² (€ 246,000 excluding tax).

Christophe Darne