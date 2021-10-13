several people killed and injured by a man armed with a bow, a suspect arrested

The motive for the attack, which occurred in several locations in Kongsberg, is still undetermined at this point.

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and injured several others, Wednesday, October 13 in Kongsberg, in south-eastern Norway. “The man who committed this act was arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved”a local police official said at a press briefing. The injured were hospitalized. Neither their number nor their condition is immediately known.

Police have not provided details of the suspect other than that it is a man who was taken to the police station in the nearby town of Drammen. “No active search is in progress to find other people”, said an official. The motive for the attack, which occurred in several locations in Kongsberg, is still undetermined at this point.





The public has been called upon to stay at home. Several neighborhoods were cordoned off, television footage showing a large deployment of armed police forces and ambulances. A helicopter and a team of deminers were also dispatched, and the internal intelligence services (PST) were alerted.