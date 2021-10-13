Several people killed by a man armed with a bow, a “terrorist” act not excluded

Norway shaken by a new act of barbaric violence. A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and injured several others on Wednesday in Kongsberg, in south-eastern Norway, before being arrested by the police, who do not rule out an act ” terrorist ”. According to public television NRK, at least four people were killed.

“We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed. Given the course of events, it is natural to assess whether it is a terrorist attack,” said a local police official. , Øyvind Aas, during a press briefing. “The man arrested was not heard and it is too early to comment on his motives”.

Police have not provided details of the suspect other than that it is a man who was taken to the police station in the nearby town of Drammen. “No active search is underway to find other people,” said Øyvind Aas. As a precaution, all police officers in Norway have been granted temporary permission to carry a weapon.

Arrow stuck in a wall

According to TV2, the man also had a knife and / or several other weapons. The injured were hospitalized. Neither their number nor their condition is immediately known. The incident happened shortly before 6.30 p.m. in downtown Kongsberg, 80 km west of Oslo.





On Twitter, local police said a man had been observed armed with a bow and arrows and used them while targeting people.

The public has been called upon to stay at home. Several neighborhoods were cordoned off, television footage showing a large deployment of armed police forces and ambulances. A helicopter and a team of deminers were also dispatched. The internal intelligence services (PST) have been alerted. The NRK public broadcaster showed on its website a photo sent by a witness showing a black arrow stuck firmly in a wall.

The specter of Breivik

In the past, Norway, a traditionally peaceful nation, has been the target of far-right attacks. On July 22, 2011, Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people by detonating a bomb near the seat of government in Oslo, before opening fire on a Labor Youth rally on the island of Utøya.

In August 2019, Philip Manshaus also shot in a mosque near Oslo, before being overpowered by worshipers, without causing serious injuries. He had previously racially shot his adoptive Asian-born half-sister. Several plans for Islamist attacks were also thwarted.