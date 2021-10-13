Sexism – Lego no longer wants gendered toys

Is playing with construction machinery for boys? Lego doesn’t want it to be seen like that anymore, Lego

Construction machines and cars, for boys. horses for girls. These are the examples of stereotypes that stick to toys, especially Lego ones. And this is confirmed according to a study commissioned by the Danish giant from the Geena Davis Institute. American actress. famous for her role in “Thelma and Louise” indeed became an activist and created this research institute on gender in the media.

After collecting the opinions of 7,000 parents and children aged 6 to 14 in seven countries (China, Czech Republic, Japan, Poland, Russia, United Kingdom and United States), it appears that parents still tend recommending scientific, technical or mathematical activities for boys and those related to fashion, cooking or dancing to girls. This is changing a bit, however, as girls are increasingly encouraged to engage in so-called boyish activities. On the other hand, the reverse is rarer, writes the “Guardian”.

Boys are afraid of being laughed at

Suddenly, girls want more and more to get into such fields while boys are always afraid that they will be laughed at if they play with toys “for girls”. Fear also shared by their parents. Because, too, “behaviors associated with men are more valued in society,” said Madeline Di Nonno, director of the Geena Davis Institute.

To break these stereotypes, Lego therefore decided to make its toys less inclusive: “Traditionally, Lego has been used more by boys, but products like“ Lego Dots ”or“ Lego City Wild animal rescue operation ”have been specially used. designed to appeal to boys and girls, ”said Julia Goldin, Director of Product and Marketing at Lego Group.