Sexual abuse: models accuse

Paris Match is dedicating its coverage this week to the model revolt against sexual abuse with a major investigation and unpublished testimonies that reveal the extent of the scandal.

For over twenty years he was all-powerful. Director of the Europe branch of the Elite agency until 2011, Gérald Marie launched and supported the careers of fashion stars. In September 2020, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation against him by the brigade for the protection of minors for “rape and sexual assault”. Fourteen women, ex-models, implicate him. Match collected the testimony of some of them. And former collaborators today dare to speak. Revelations.

Extracts:

Carla Bruni deplores: “… Predators, in fashion as elsewhere, develop instincts to spot their victims, the youngest and most fragile …”

Linda Evangelista, divorced from Gérald Marie in 1993 declared: “… During my relationship with Gérald Marie, I knew nothing about these sexual allegations made against him, so I could not help these women. Hearing them now, and based on my own experiences, I believe they are telling the truth … ”

Carré Otis also describes an “environment where abusive behavior was flagrant”.

Gérald Marie, him, presents himself “as a powerful man, heterosexual, a perfect target, the man to be killed”.

In summary

PERSONALITIES

“Sex and the City” in Paris

THE AIR OF TIME

French reactions





MAINTENANCE

Francis Huster Molière president!

CULTURE

Books. Daniel Rondeau: SOS France

Movie theater. Ridley Scott: Long live the feminist blockbuster!

Music. Santana: the supernatural returns at a gallop

Ballet. Pierre Lacotte makes “The red and the black” dance

Phenomenon. The Oscars take down their museum

POWERS

DRAWING Sempé

THE SHOCK OF PHOTOS

Sunbathing and oil spill

THE WEIGHT OF WORDS

Fashion victims By Aurélie Raya

WHEN “THE HAILED” WAS A COP

By Nicolas Delesalle

MICHEL BARNIER THE FORCE TRANQUILLE

By Mariana Grépinet

GÉRALD MARIE: THE MAN MANNEQUINS ACCUSED

By Pauline Delassus

MADAGASCAR AT THE BEGINNING OF HUNGER

By Gaëlle Legenne

GILDO PASTOR: “JUSTICE FOR MY MOTHER”

Interview Sophie des Déserts

THE DOUBLE LIFE OF GUILLAUME CANET

By Ghislain Loustalot

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE RUFIN MEETS AT THE SUMMIT

By Philibert Humm

THE BEATLES AS YOU’VE NEVER SEEN THEM!

By Benjamin Locoge

THE WOLF AND THE LION A FRATERNITY TO BE MISSED

By Ghislain Loustalot

WELL-BEING

Longboard dancing: it swings on the asphalt

GAMES

Giant Anacroids

TENDENCY

In beauty thanks to the forest

FASHION

The sock takes height

TO COME UP

A French airship to revolutionize freight

AUTO

The DS4 shines with its driving dynamics

MONEY

Social protection. Collaborative spouses better taken into account

HEALTH

Hormonal treatment of menopause: why and how

GAMES

Crossword

ARCHIVES

In the secret of the French submarines

THAT’S LIFE

Sex life. Don’t women politicians have lovers?