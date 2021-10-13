More

    Sexual abuse: models accuse

    Paris Match is dedicating its coverage this week to the model revolt against sexual abuse with a major investigation and unpublished testimonies that reveal the extent of the scandal.

    For over twenty years he was all-powerful. Director of the Europe branch of the Elite agency until 2011, Gérald Marie launched and supported the careers of fashion stars. In September 2020, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation against him by the brigade for the protection of minors for “rape and sexual assault”. Fourteen women, ex-models, implicate him. Match collected the testimony of some of them. And former collaborators today dare to speak. Revelations.
    Extracts:
    Carla Bruni deplores: “… Predators, in fashion as elsewhere, develop instincts to spot their victims, the youngest and most fragile …”
    Linda Evangelista, divorced from Gérald Marie in 1993 declared: “… During my relationship with Gérald Marie, I knew nothing about these sexual allegations made against him, so I could not help these women. Hearing them now, and based on my own experiences, I believe they are telling the truth … ”
    Carré Otis also describes an “environment where abusive behavior was flagrant”.
    Gérald Marie, him, presents himself “as a powerful man, heterosexual, a perfect target, the man to be killed”.

    Find Pauline Delassus’ investigation in number 3780 of Paris Match.

