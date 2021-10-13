Sexual abuse: models accuse

Paris Match is dedicating its coverage this week to the model revolt against sexual abuse with a major investigation and unpublished testimonies that reveal the extent of the scandal.
For over twenty years he was all-powerful. Director of the Europe branch of the Elite agency until 2011, Gérald Marie launched and supported the careers of fashion stars. In September 2020, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation against him by the brigade for the protection of minors for “rape and sexual assault”. Fourteen women, ex-models, implicate him. Match collected the testimony of some of them. And former collaborators today dare to speak. Revelations.
Extracts:
Carla Bruni deplores: “… Predators, in fashion as elsewhere, develop instincts to spot their victims, the youngest and most fragile …”
Linda Evangelista, divorced from Gérald Marie in 1993 declared: “… During my relationship with Gérald Marie, I knew nothing about these sexual allegations made against him, so I could not help these women. Hearing them now, and based on my own experiences, I believe they are telling the truth … ”
Carré Otis also describes an “environment where abusive behavior was flagrant”.
Gérald Marie, him, presents himself “as a powerful man, heterosexual, a perfect target, the man to be killed”.
In summary
PERSONALITIES
“Sex and the City” in Paris
THE AIR OF TIME
French reactions
MAINTENANCE
Francis Huster Molière president!
CULTURE
Books. Daniel Rondeau: SOS France
Movie theater. Ridley Scott: Long live the feminist blockbuster!
Music. Santana: the supernatural returns at a gallop
Ballet. Pierre Lacotte makes “The red and the black” dance
Phenomenon. The Oscars take down their museum
POWERS
DRAWING Sempé
THE SHOCK OF PHOTOS
Sunbathing and oil spill
THE WEIGHT OF WORDS
Fashion victims By Aurélie Raya
WHEN “THE HAILED” WAS A COP
By Nicolas Delesalle
MICHEL BARNIER THE FORCE TRANQUILLE
By Mariana Grépinet
GÉRALD MARIE: THE MAN MANNEQUINS ACCUSED
By Pauline Delassus
MADAGASCAR AT THE BEGINNING OF HUNGER
By Gaëlle Legenne
GILDO PASTOR: “JUSTICE FOR MY MOTHER”
Interview Sophie des Déserts
THE DOUBLE LIFE OF GUILLAUME CANET
By Ghislain Loustalot
JEAN-CHRISTOPHE RUFIN MEETS AT THE SUMMIT
By Philibert Humm
THE BEATLES AS YOU’VE NEVER SEEN THEM!
By Benjamin Locoge
THE WOLF AND THE LION A FRATERNITY TO BE MISSED
By Ghislain Loustalot
WELL-BEING
Longboard dancing: it swings on the asphalt
GAMES
Giant Anacroids
TENDENCY
In beauty thanks to the forest
FASHION
The sock takes height
TO COME UP
A French airship to revolutionize freight
AUTO
The DS4 shines with its driving dynamics
MONEY
Social protection. Collaborative spouses better taken into account
HEALTH
Hormonal treatment of menopause: why and how
GAMES
Crossword
ARCHIVES
In the secret of the French submarines
THAT’S LIFE
Sex life. Don’t women politicians have lovers?
