She gets too close to a bear and her cubs and gets four days in prison

An American woman was sentenced to four days in prison and a $ 1,000 fine for getting too close to a bear and her cubs in Yellowstone National Park. The young woman pleaded guilty during the trial.

Samantha Dehring was accused of approaching within 91 m of the grizzly mother to photograph her on May 10, according to a statement from the Wyoming federal prosecutor released Thursday. The 25-year-old was at Roaring Mountain when a bear and her three cubs arrived nearby.

Samantha Dehring, age 25, has pleaded guilty to willfully remaining, approaching and photographing wildlife within 100 yards. She also received a one-year ban from the national park. https://t.co/opBXacTKJ8 #USRC pic.twitter.com/kLiAyAgtr7 – Top US & World News🗽 (@USRealityCheck) October 10, 2021

“Wildlife is indeed wild”

As the other tourists slowly backed up and got back into their vehicles, as instructed to visitors, the American continued to take pictures of the animal. Yellowstone Park regulations state that it is prohibited to approach within 23m of large animals and within 91m of bears and wolves.





“The wildlife of Yellowstone is indeed wild. The park is not a zoo where animals can be safely observed on the other side of a fence, the prosecutor noted. Approaching a grizzly bear with cubs is totally silly. In this case, it is only by fluke that we speak of Dehring as a defendant and not as a mutilated tourist. “