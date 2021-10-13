More

    She gets too close to a bear and her cubs and gets four days in prison

    NewsWorld


    An American woman was sentenced to four days in prison and a $ 1,000 fine for getting too close to a bear and her cubs in Yellowstone National Park. The young woman pleaded guilty during the trial.

    Samantha Dehring was accused of approaching within 91 m of the grizzly mother to photograph her on May 10, according to a statement from the Wyoming federal prosecutor released Thursday. The 25-year-old was at Roaring Mountain when a bear and her three cubs arrived nearby.

    “Wildlife is indeed wild”

    As the other tourists slowly backed up and got back into their vehicles, as instructed to visitors, the American continued to take pictures of the animal. Yellowstone Park regulations state that it is prohibited to approach within 23m of large animals and within 91m of bears and wolves.


    “The wildlife of Yellowstone is indeed wild. The park is not a zoo where animals can be safely observed on the other side of a fence, the prosecutor noted. Approaching a grizzly bear with cubs is totally silly. In this case, it is only by fluke that we speak of Dehring as a defendant and not as a mutilated tourist. “


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleAttack on Titan: a date and a chilling first teaser for part 2 of season 4
    Next article60M €, a big surprise is emerging in Ligue 1

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC