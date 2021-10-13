“She’s crazy that one!” : Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine curtly takes over a columnist from C à Vous

The actors Elsa Zylberstein and Stéphane de Groodt were present on the set of C à Vous on France 5, this Tuesday, October 12, to promote a new film Tout nous smiles. The story of a couple who have succeeded in everything and who decide to go their separate ways. The two characters then arrive with their respective lovers in the same country house. A weekend that promises to be incredible.

Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, presenter of C à Vous, talks with Stéphane de Groodt and asks him his vision on the film, the couple, the children etc. While the latter emphasizes that despite the infidelities present in the film, the couple may have reasons to stay together, he is questioned by a columnist who asks if the fictional couple decides to stay together. An interpellation that grows spoiled and that the presenter of C à Vous did not fail to point out: “She is crazy that one”, she told him.





Article written in collaboration with 6Medias

