Shortage of components: the shock wave of the crisis exceeds Renault Sandouville

While the days of technical unemployment accumulate at Renault Sandouville, concern is growing within the factory, but also among the actors who revolve around the company. (© Archives / 76actu)

The end of the month becomes complicated for Firaia Gilmutdnova. Temporary at Renault Sandouville for 18 months, she has suffered from the full brunt, like her 700 colleagues working under this status, repeated stops that the factory knows lately, because of the shortage of electronic components.

While the site continues the weeks of technical unemployment this month of October 2021, the employee is alarmed: “I cannot stay yet another month by losing my salary. In September, we worked for 15 days, I will surely not exceed 500 euros, ”she believes. She who usually earns “around 1,500 euros per month” now had to “ask for help from Pôle Emploi.” “

“I’ve never had a downturn like this,” she continues. I have a little girl, bills to pay at the end of the month… It’s almost Christmas, and we don’t know how long it will last. I can’t afford to go like this for two, three, four months without pay. “

A “disastrous situation” for temporary workers

Like a number of her colleagues, “many of whom will go to Siemens, to the wind turbine plant, where they are even hiring on permanent contracts”, Firaia is now considering retraining, and will soon begin training as a nursery assistant.

A situation that has something to worry about the temping agencies. “We already have some employees who let us go,” notes Hélèna Meunier, recruitment officer at Crit Automobile, in Le Havre. In this agency, which employs 224 temporary workers on behalf of Renault Sandouville, its one and only client, “we are afraid that our workforce will drop.”

We were clearly told that it would be worse than during the Covid. The stops are more and more long and regular, we fear what the continuation has in store for us, it does not look pretty. Helena MeunierRecruitment Officer at Crit Automobile

“It is clear that the situation is disastrous, we slip within another agency. This uncertainty has a financial impact, but also a psychological one, for our employees. “So” to try to reassure them “, Hélèna Meunier recalls that” Electric traffic will be produced in Sandouville, and that they could work on longer contracts thereafter “.

Technical and temporary unemployment In the context of technical unemployment, only temporary workers who are on contract at the time of the transition to partial employment can receive compensation. This represents 70% of their gross salary.

From big builder to small subcontractor

The shock wave of these repeated shutdowns therefore goes far beyond the walls of the factory. “Beyond the employees, there are the temporary workers, who are starting to look for contracts elsewhere, but also subcontractors”, underlines Fabien Gloaguen, FO delegate at Renault Sandouville.

In general, it is estimated that for a Renault employee who works, there are six or seven jobs behind. And they don’t have the same agreements as us! For them, these are cash losses.

Fabien GloaguenFO Renault Sandouville

In Normandy, the automotive industry represents 30,000 jobs, and supports 1,000 companies. “There are of course the big manufacturers – Renault, Renault Trucks or even PSA or Valéo in the former Lower Normandy, but also a whole network of subcontractors”, specifies Marc Charlet, general manager of Next Move, pole of attractiveness regional automotive industry.

In turn, when a production chain stops, the entire value chain is impacted: even if it does not use the semiconductor itself, the one who sells the bodywork or the seats that go with the rest, like Faurecia, is also at a standstill. Marc CharletCEO of Next Move

And for some, especially small businesses, the drag may be harder to absorb. “We do not know very well when we will emerge from this crisis, and without visibility on the order book, it is very difficult for small subcontractors to project themselves and see how to safeguard the company. “

A shortage until the end of 2022?

However, “the semiconductor sector has always been cyclical,” underlines Mathilde Aubry, professor of economics at EM Normandie and specialist in the issue. It is intrinsically difficult to adapt to the offer, because it requires very, very heavy production infrastructure, and a lot of investment. “

If demand explodes, “we remain in a sector where production costs are so high that the countries which manage to produce are those where companies are largely helped by public and state investments”. Decisions which, despite the urgency, therefore take time.

“The president of Intel, the largest semiconductor company, estimates that the shortage will last until at least the end of 2022”, underlines the researcher. The crisis is therefore likely to set in, and perhaps affect other sectors. “We are even wondering today if toys that contain semiconductors can be produced for Christmas. “

How is this giant shortage explained? Recalling that “semiconductors are found in more and more products”, Mathilde Aubry underlines the accumulation of several factors. “A planetary crisis, that of the Covid” which “made us more dependent on computer equipment”, but also on the concentration of production in Southeast Asia, “mainly in Taiwan and South Korea”, particularly affected by the epidemic. Added to this were “geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, which pushed China to store semiconductors” and “climatic tensions with episodes of drought” in production areas. Less familiar with this trend, and “less priority in order lists” than the computer or telephone industries, the automotive world has found itself overwhelmed. These other semiconductor consumers, deprived of the latest generation components, have drawn on those usually consumed by automotive equipment manufacturers.

Repositioning on the industry of tomorrow

Faced with this risk of seeing the crisis continue, the sector is getting organized. “Six months ago, we launched Genesis, a staff loan platform,” explains Marc Charlet. This tool makes it possible to lend skills, not currently used but in great demand, to other companies, by trying to extend them to other sectors, such as aeronautics for example. “

In the longer term, the CEO of Next Move hopes that this difficult period will allow us to initiate a real reflection “so that we work to locate in France what will make the industry of tomorrow”. Because around electricity, or hydrogen, “we can remain a pioneer in R&D (Research and Development) but also in production,” he insists. There are opportunities to move forward, this is the note of optimism that we want to give. ”

