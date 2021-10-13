Showdown between the White House and Texas over the vaccine obligation

The spokeswoman for the White House recalled Tuesday that the federal law “prevailed” over the laws of the American states, after Texas opposed the vaccine obligation that Joe Biden decided for millions of employees.

“Federal law prevails over the law of the federated states,” said Jen Psaki, when asked about the initiative by Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott. US President Joe Biden, after refusing for a long time to take binding decisions, said a month ago that vaccination against Covid-19 would become mandatory for some 100 million workers, federal government officials and employees in the private sector.

However, the Biden administration has still not published the rules that will frame the practical application of this obligation in the private companies concerned, those with more than 100 employees. “There is not really any historical precedent for (this vaccine obligation in companies) and we want to do well”, justified the spokesperson for the White House, when asked about this implementation deadline.





American Airlines will follow federal law

As government contractors, the large air transport companies must, on the other hand, impose vaccination on their employees from December 8.

Based in Texas, American Airlines said Tuesday that it would rather comply with federal law.

“We are in the process of reviewing the executive order issued by Governor Abbott, but we believe the federal vaccine mandate takes precedence over all state laws, and that does not change anything for American,” a spokesperson said. in a message to AFP.

Jen Psaki also considered that the decision of the governor of Texas was above all “political”. “When you make a choice that goes against existing public health information and data, which is not based on the interests of the people of whom you are the governor, then it may be in your own political interest,” she criticized.

The announcement of the vaccine requirement sparked an uproar among Republicans, who see it as a violation of individual freedom. Greg Abbott, known to have been fiercely opposed to being required to wear a mask, tested positive for Covid-19 in August, after attending a public indoor event. The governor is fully vaccinated.