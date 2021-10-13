Simeone chatted with Suarez about Messi’s arrival

This summer, PSG struck a big blow by offering the services of Lionel Messi, one of the best players in football history. After 20 years at FC Barcelona, ​​La Pulga joined the Rouge & Bleu free of any contract. As he announced his departure, Diego Simeone – the coach of Atlético de Madrid – confessed to taking information from Luis Suarez to find out if Messi could join him at the Colchoneros.





” Let me tell you a detail. When it happened what happened in Barcelona, ​​we called Luis (Suarez), with all due respect. I didn’t call Leo but I called Luis, and I asked him how he was, what he was thinking, if there was any possibility, that Messi could come to Atlético de Madrid. But it lasted three hours. Paris Saint-Germain, obviously, were obsessed with the signing, reveals the Argentine coach in an interview with Olé. The truth is, we didn’t have the opportunity to meet, because he was still in Barcelona and we were still at Atlético de Madrid. Did this lead to anything? No nothing, you see the plane go by in the sky and you say to yourself, here it is, well, that’s how it is (laughs).”