Singapore accepts vaccinated French in a “travel bubble”

The vaccinated travelers from nine additional countries – including France – will be able to visit Singapore from October 18, 2021, as part of the “Vaccinated Travel Lane” (VTL, travel bubble for vaccinated) set up by the city authorities – State.

The decision to extend the VTL to these nine countries –France, Netherlands, UK, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Canada, United States and South Korea– follows the successful implementation of the VTL with theGermany and Brunei, introduced on September 8.

Travelers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel to Singapore for leisure or business travel. They will need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) between 7 and 30 days before the expected date of entry into Singapore. VTP requests will begin from October 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., for travel to Singapore from October 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

The following conditions, among others, must be met for the VTP, equivalent to a single-use travel document, to be issued:

– Travelers must be fully vaccinated in a country / region of departure of the VTL or in Singapore. A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the complete vaccine regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech / Comirnaty, Moderna or the WHO EUL protocol.

-Instead of being quarantined, fully vaccinated travelers will need to take two PCR tests: one test done within 48 hours of scheduled departure to Singapore and another test upon arrival in Singapore. While awaiting the result of the test on arrival, travelers will remain isolated at their accommodation.

Unvaccinated children aged 12 and under will also be permitted to travel to Singapore under the VTL if accompanied by another traveler who qualifies for the VTL. They will also be exempt from quarantine, but will have to perform the two required PCR tests (except children aged two and under).

From France, vaccinated travelers will be able to travel to Singapore on the flights of three airlines authorized to operate in the “travel bubble”: Singapore Airlines, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Further information on the measures is available on the SafeTravel website.





365 days a year, Air-Journal keeps you informed free of charge. Support the site with a donation, participate in its development!

I make a donation



