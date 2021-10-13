Solar storm – Northern lights seen as far as US and UK, new magnetic peak expected on Friday

A new, more moderate solar storm made up of debris from the first eruption that reached Earth on October 12 is expected to be visible this Friday.

Another solar flare called CME, that is, coronal mass ejection, is heading towards the earth again and succeeds the magnetic storm caused by the release of matter from a sunspot called AR2882 and erupted. October 12. This solar flare was reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the United States on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Streams of images of the Northern Lights published on social networks since October 12 bear witness to this space event, solar storms causing colored shapes in white, green, pink and purple. The most common aurora color remains green.

A coronal mass ejection refers to a massive explosion of matter from the sun that can cause a phenomenon known as a geomagnetic storm upon encountering the Earth’s magnetic field.





The CME associated with the M1 flare on 9 Oct arrived as anticipated early on the 12 Oct UTC-day. G1-G2 geomagnetic storm conditions have been met and a G2 Watch is still in effect for 12 Oct. The G1 Warning continues until 12/2200 UTC. Visit https://t.co/9n7phHb5ok for updates. pic.twitter.com/RG71SsjWls – NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) October 12, 2021

This new element should thus reach Earth on Friday, October 15, this time triggering the Arctic Northern Lights, but probably no geomagnetic storm.

Nothing to do with the dazzling light show created by the solar storm over the last few hours.

Up to very low latitudes. Parts of the UK have seen the Northern Lights, as has New York, and in the state of Wisconsin, North Dakota.