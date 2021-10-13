Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II review: the ideal telephoto zoom

Should we still present the 70-200 mm? Ally of many photoreporters and sports photographers, he is at ease in many theaters of operation. Your servant particularly appreciates this type of focal length when he has to cover events. This zoom allows you to shoot at a reasonable distance without being completely disconnected from your subject. Of course, with a 1.4x or 2x teleconverter, it will be possible to reach more distant targets, while sacrificing a little brightness.

You are well aware that a small, fixed and bright telephoto lens is often preferred for capturing portraits. However, with a maximum aperture of f / 2.8 and a focal range starting at 70mm, it is quite possible to take good portraits with this FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II. The subject will be easily highlighted and the background will fade in a nice blur.

The bokeh is also very successful. The bubbles are very round in the center and there are no defects on their surface. Fans will be quite satisfied with it. The minimum focusing distance of 40cm to 70mm (82cm to 200mm) provides versatility.

A partner rarely found wanting

This new version of Sony’s 70-200mm had to work perfectly with the manufacturer’s autofocus systems. Tested with the Sony A7R IV in our laboratories, the zoom was very responsive and we did not observe any particular problem. It is especially with the flagship of the manufacturer, the Sony Alpha 1 (A1), that the lens has revealed its full potential. It acquires the point very quickly and is not afraid of the eye and face tracking of the case. It is a real pleasure to use as it is swift.





In addition, by barely exceeding the kilogram, it is possible to use it freehand for fairly long sessions without too much trouble. The Alpha 1 (A1) and zoom couple does not even exceed 2 kg.

Recommended article: Stabilization is used to compensate for unwanted movement during shooting in order to limit camera shake. Optical stabilization is located in the lens, while sensor stabilization is built into the housing. In both cases, the movements are detected and compensated by a mechanical system. Digital stabilization is a correction performed by algorithms in the camera or in post-production, usually on videos. These different systems can be combined for more efficiency.

In addition to the mechanical sensor stabilization built into Sony’s 24×36 hybrids and some APS-Cs – like theAlpha 6600 (A6600) -, the user can count with the optical stabilization of the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II. Thus equipped and with a wide maximum aperture, the risk of camera shake is really limited, even in low light conditions.