Spanish justice orders the imprisonment of Lucas Hernandez

Spanish justice recalls Lucas Hernandez. The Madrid court on Wednesday ordered the imprisonment of the 2018 world champion for failing to comply with a removal measure imposed after a brawl with his partner in 2017. The Hernandez spouses were sentenced to 31 days of community service and six months’ mutual estrangement for domestic violence. This restrictive order had not been respected by the couple. The French international, who was then defending the colors of Atlético, was sentenced to one year in prison.

Lucas Hernandez will have to appear on October 19 before a court in Madrid so that he can be notified of the imprisonment order and choose the penitentiary center where he should discharge his sentence to one year in prison. The Bayern Munich player has appealed against the execution of his sentence, the court said. If no postponement can be requested, the left side of the Blues could, according to AS, do not enter prison or stay there only a few days for his appeal to be considered.





Lucas Hernandez (France) against Germany Credit: Getty Images

Soccer The line-up has fallen: Emmanuel Macron associated with Rudi Garcia with the Variété Club de France 2 HOURS AGO

League 1 L1 don’t want the World Cup every two years 2 HOURS AGO