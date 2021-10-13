Spanish justice orders the imprisonment of Lucas Hernandez

Spanish justice has ordered the incarceration of the side of the France team Lucas Hernandez, summoned on October 19 so that he can choose the penitentiary center he wishes to integrate to serve his sentence.

This is information from the daily As, in Spain. Spanish justice has ordered the imprisonment of the central and lateral defender of the France team, Lucas Hernández. The subpoena was issued on September 14. It is written there that the French international will have to present himself physically to justice so that he can integrate the prison of his choice “within ten days”.

Madrid’s 32nd Criminal Court dismissed the Bayern Munich player’s appeal and summoned him for voluntary imprisonment, carrying out a sentence handed down in December 2019 for violating a removal order. Lucas Hernandez had traveled to Miami with his ex-girlfriend, ignoring the ban on approaching his girlfriend at the time.





Hernandez might not go to jail

A one-year prison sentence was required against the defender of Bayern Munich in 2018 for non-compliance with this removal order, a year after the conviction of the Frenchman and his companion for a marital brawl. In February 2017, the footballer and his partner were sentenced to 31 days of community service each and to six months of mutual estrangement for “domestic violence”, after a night brawl where they had exchanged blows and scratches.

The fate of the French players is in the hands of the Provincial Court of Madrid. The Spanish press specifies that Lucas Hernandez could only stay a few days in prison, or not go at all, depending on how long it takes for his appeal to be examined. “According to the current legal framework, in the context of criminal proceedings, if the courts refuse an alternative measure to imprisonment, the convicted person is sent to prison and, if the appeal is upheld, he is released” , specifies the daily As at the origin of this revelation.