Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl Pokémon Preview: We’ve seen it in action, here’s our Switch review

Almost 15 years after their initial release in France, Pokémon Diamant et Perle are back in two reworked versions, called “Sparkling” and “Scintillante”, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. On the program: brand new graphics, welcome improvements and some new features. We were able to attend a presentation of almost thirty minutes. Here are our impressions.

About the preview: As part of this preview, we attended, remotely, 30 minutes of exclusive gameplay and commented of Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl Pokémon. The video clips and screenshots for this article were provided to us by the publisher. We didn’t play the game directly.

Ah, how long gone are the days of the Nintendo DS. However, it was on this medium that in 2007 Pokémon Diamond Version and Pearl Version came out, the first opus in the series to take advantage of the two screens of the famous console of the Japanese manufacturer. Almost 15 years and one less screen later, the Fourth Generation is back on Switch in the form of one or rather two remakes. As tradition demands, Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl Pokémon keep their distinctive little details (except last minute surprises), namely a few different creatures and a scenario that changes very slightly. And as usual, you’ll have to beat all eight Pokémon champions to become the best, while facing off against Team Galaxie as well as your rival. A beautiful program that Nintendo invites us to rediscover.

Pokémon Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl – Our review in minutes

It’s yes or Sinnoh

Obviously, after so much time, the Sinnoh region has received a little refresh. The guys from ILCA, who previously worked on the Pokémon Home app, deliver to us graphics very close to the original game, this time completely in 3D and especially in high definition. The result: It’s quite pretty and colorful, but maybe a bit too close to the 2007 game. The more engaging and vivid sets of Pokémon Let’s Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee look far away, and that’s a shame. On the other hand, the staging of the fights has made a real leap forward, much more dynamic than in the past, aligning with the latest standards of the series, like the clashes of Pokémon Sword / Shield. It’s nice.





Nintendo and ILCA seem to want to modernize Diamond and Pearl without disrupting the base experience. “The original games have been faithfully reproduced and colorfully revitalized for Nintendo Switch” says a statement. We should therefore not expect a total overhaul on the side of the universe and the mechanics, and for the moment, we have not seen anything that could go in this direction (even if the multiplayer aspect of the remakes remains still quite mysterious). Pokémon Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl thus appear as faithful re-readings with some new features and improvements.. The one that will undoubtedly delight players the most is the use of Secret Capsules – the famous CS – (flight, swim, cut) which no longer depends on the creatures the player is wearing, but on the Pokémontre, a smart device always. by your side. Moreover, to replace the lower screen of the DS, it can be displayed in the corner of the Switch.

Pocket novelties

Another notable novelty: the “Pokémon Hideways”, new corners of the Sinnoh Underground (maze of galleries under the surface of the world of Diamond and Pearl). Nooks that reflect the environmental characteristics of the area where you are and that even allow you to find unique monsters. It will also be possible to change the type of creatures – water, fire, electricity – in the area to maximize the chances of finding a specific Pokémon. Everything will depend on the statues installed in the secret base, corner of the underground that you can customize. A home already present at the time, and which will be back alongside the mini-game to mine the stone walls, to find fossils or evolution stones. Note that you will have the opportunity to browse these galleries together, locally or online.

For their part, the Super Concours won a new dance event, in the form of a little rhythm game. And there is also a new mode to customize your Pokéball, the result of which will show effects on your creature. Not to mention the fact that you can walk alongside your favorite pocket monster, or even your six favorites in the Peaceful Square. You will understand, as it is, Pokémon Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl seem to lack some real novelties to really seduce. Which doesn’t mean we’ll have a bad time with him. We therefore hope that Nintendo and the ILCA studio still have a few surprises in store. So we keep our fingers crossed.

Our impressions With a smooth graphic overhaul as well as welcome novelties and improvements, Pokémon Sparkling Diamond and Sparkling Pearl on Nintendo Switch are shaping up to be particularly faithful remakes. Maybe too loyal? As it stands, we fear that the ILCA studio does not dare enough to give real added value to the 2007 games. Perhaps the team and Nintendo still have some surprises in store for us, especially with regard to the mode. multiplayer, in very nebulous state. In any case, we should find the qualities of a good Pokémon game. But we will have to wait a bit to make sure. Released on November 19, 2021 for Nintendo Switch.