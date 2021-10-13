Squid Game: dangerous games in schools, the National Education sounds the alarm signal – News Séries on TV

With his eyes riveted on the screen and his head in magazines, Thomas Desroches feeds on films of all kinds from an early age. Animated by committed works, genre films, documentaries or even the universe of Xavier Dolan, he also shares his passion on the AlloCiné podcast.

“Squid Game”, victim of its success? According to the daily Nice-Matin, the Ministry of National Education sent a warning message to academic directors after several students tried to reproduce certain scenes from the series.

For almost a month, it has been difficult to miss the Squid Game tornado. In this South Korean series, created by Hwang Dong-hyeok, 456 people take part in a series of deadly game trials to pay off their debts. The sum of the reward? 45.6 billion won, or 33 million euros. Immoral, violent, yet very entertaining, the program has become the new success of the Netflix platform. A success that invites itself even in the schoolyards.





Last week, the Ministry of National Education, which takes the subject very seriously, sent a warning message to academic directors to warn of the risks of violent acts between children in playgrounds. Despite its ban and its explicit scenes, the series Squid Game has not escaped the curiosity of the youngest.

In France, according to Nice morning, the director of a school in Nice sent an email to the parents. He notes that CM1 and CM2 students try to reproduce certain sequences, even simulating death during a game of One, two, three, sun – game reproduced in the series in a much more macabre form.

In Belgium, in the city of Dinant, a 7-year-old girl was slapped after losing in one of these games. Interviewed by the Belgian program It’s not every day Sunday, the mother explains that “all the losers were slapped” afterwards. “I don’t understand why so many little kids play this when it’s a forbidden series at least 16 years old”, Indignant the mother.

Same story in Great Britain. The media The Independent reports that elementary school principals have sent a letter to parents warning them of certain inappropriate behaviors following the success of the series. “Parents of children who try to reproduce these behaviors will be called and sanctions will be applied. “